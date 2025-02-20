Left Menu

North Korea Criticizes AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Deal

North Korean state media criticized the U.S. for its nuclear submarine deal with Australia under the AUKUS partnership. The commentary warned against creating nuclear alliances, referencing regional tensions and the trilateral cooperation with South Korea and Japan. North Korea dubbed this relationship 'the Asian version of NATO.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:48 IST
North Korea Criticizes AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Deal
Representative Image Image Credit:

North Korea's state media has lashed out at a nuclear submarine deal between the United States and Australia, formalized under the AUKUS partnership of 2021. The deal, the media outlet claims, poses a 'threat to regional peace.'

The KCNA, North Korea's official news agency, urged the U.S. to consider the consequences of forming nuclear alliances, specifically targeting the AUKUS framework and its trilateral cooperation also involving South Korea and Japan. This commentary followed Australia’s recent $500 million payment to the U.S. under the AUKUS pact.

Criticism from North Korea also extended to the trilateral military collaboration, which it decries as 'the Asian version of NATO.' Meanwhile, South Korea acknowledged recent joint air drills with the U.S., featuring a B-1B strategic bomber, showcasing extended deterrence against North Korean nuclear threats, according to its defense ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025