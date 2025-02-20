North Korea Criticizes AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Deal

North Korea's state media has lashed out at a nuclear submarine deal between the United States and Australia, formalized under the AUKUS partnership of 2021. The deal, the media outlet claims, poses a 'threat to regional peace.'

The KCNA, North Korea's official news agency, urged the U.S. to consider the consequences of forming nuclear alliances, specifically targeting the AUKUS framework and its trilateral cooperation also involving South Korea and Japan. This commentary followed Australia’s recent $500 million payment to the U.S. under the AUKUS pact.

Criticism from North Korea also extended to the trilateral military collaboration, which it decries as 'the Asian version of NATO.' Meanwhile, South Korea acknowledged recent joint air drills with the U.S., featuring a B-1B strategic bomber, showcasing extended deterrence against North Korean nuclear threats, according to its defense ministry.

