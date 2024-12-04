Rahul Gandhi Faces Barriers in Sambhal Violence Visit

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu asserted that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, intends to visit Sambhal to meet families affected by the recent violence and raise their grievances in Parliament. Lallu questioned, 'Why is the government hindering this visit? Are they concealing something or are they fearful?'

Despite governmental restrictions, Congress supporters, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, rallied at the Ghazipur border, preparing for Gandhi's visit to Sambhal. Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande urged supporters to join, emphasizing the need for unity in the fight for democracy.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh explained that restrictions are necessary to maintain peace in Sambhal, asserting that external visits could exacerbate tensions. Violence in the district ensued on November 24 during an ASI survey of a mosque, with claims of underlying historical disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)