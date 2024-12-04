Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Barriers in Sambhal Violence Visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plans to visit violence-hit Sambhal, revealing tensions between opposition and government. Officials claim restrictions are for peace, warning visit may escalate tensions. Clashes erupted during ASI survey on mosque, leading to fatalities. Congress supporters rally in support, emphasizing fight for democracy and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Barriers in Sambhal Violence Visit
Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu asserted that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, intends to visit Sambhal to meet families affected by the recent violence and raise their grievances in Parliament. Lallu questioned, 'Why is the government hindering this visit? Are they concealing something or are they fearful?'

Despite governmental restrictions, Congress supporters, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, rallied at the Ghazipur border, preparing for Gandhi's visit to Sambhal. Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande urged supporters to join, emphasizing the need for unity in the fight for democracy.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh explained that restrictions are necessary to maintain peace in Sambhal, asserting that external visits could exacerbate tensions. Violence in the district ensued on November 24 during an ASI survey of a mosque, with claims of underlying historical disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024