Gunfire Erupts at Golden Temple Amidst Political Tensions

A shocking incident unfolded at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and ex-Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attack, carried out by Narayan Singh Chaura, took place as Badal performed penance for past religious misconduct.

ADCP Harpal Singh assured that security measures were in place, highlighting that the assailant, who was present a day prior, had also shown respect at the shrine before attempting the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the suspect was quickly subdued by bystanders.

Amidst heightened scrutiny over political and religious tensions in Punjab, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed gratitude for the safety of Badal. He urged a high-level judicial probe into the matter, emphasizing ongoing concerns over Punjab's future amid recent violent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)