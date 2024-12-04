Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts at Golden Temple Amidst Political Tensions

An attempted shooting at SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Amritsar's Golden Temple, by Narayan Singh Chaura, heightens security concerns. The shooter was apprehended immediately. Badal was unhurt, serving religious penance, and religious-political tensions are underscored with calls for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:30 IST
Gunfire Erupts at Golden Temple Amidst Political Tensions
A shooter being captured by onlookers at Amritsar's Golden Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as a man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and ex-Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal. The attack, carried out by Narayan Singh Chaura, took place as Badal performed penance for past religious misconduct.

ADCP Harpal Singh assured that security measures were in place, highlighting that the assailant, who was present a day prior, had also shown respect at the shrine before attempting the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the suspect was quickly subdued by bystanders.

Amidst heightened scrutiny over political and religious tensions in Punjab, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed gratitude for the safety of Badal. He urged a high-level judicial probe into the matter, emphasizing ongoing concerns over Punjab's future amid recent violent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024