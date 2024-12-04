Supreme Court Urges Quick Response in Gadling Bail Case

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to present additional documents within two weeks for the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling. This order pertains to Gadling's alleged involvement in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar, expressed dissatisfaction with the state's request for an adjournment, stressing that such a significant matter demands prompt attention. The Supreme Court had previously sought a response from the Maharashtra government regarding Gadling's plea challenging the High Court's denial of bail.

The case dates back to December 2016, when Maoist rebels reportedly torched 76 vehicles used in iron ore transportation. Gadling stands accused of aiding the Maoists, including providing sensitive information and conspiring with absentees. The charges against him fall under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)