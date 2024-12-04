Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Quick Response in Gadling Bail Case

The Supreme Court has given the Maharashtra government two weeks to submit additional documents regarding Surendra Gadling's bail plea in a significant arson case. Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar emphasized the urgency, refusing the state's adjournment request due to incomplete documentation. Gadling faces serious charges under anti-terror laws.

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to present additional documents within two weeks for the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling. This order pertains to Gadling's alleged involvement in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench, comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar, expressed dissatisfaction with the state's request for an adjournment, stressing that such a significant matter demands prompt attention. The Supreme Court had previously sought a response from the Maharashtra government regarding Gadling's plea challenging the High Court's denial of bail.

The case dates back to December 2016, when Maoist rebels reportedly torched 76 vehicles used in iron ore transportation. Gadling stands accused of aiding the Maoists, including providing sensitive information and conspiring with absentees. The charges against him fall under the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other legal provisions.

