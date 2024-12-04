Greenzo Energy and EODev Power Hydrogen Revolution in South Asia

Greenzo Energy, an Indian company, has announced its partnership with France-based EODev to market hydrogen fuel cell power generators in India and Nepal. These generators, which combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and heat, offer a zero-emission alternative to conventional diesel generators.

The collaboration aims to target sectors with high energy demands such as agriculture, telecom, and transportation. Greenzo Energy will not only distribute EODev's hydrogen fuel cell generators but will also provide maintenance services as part of the partnership. This initiative seeks to support India's mission to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The partnership includes provisions for local assembly, underscoring the long-term nature of the agreement. Greenzo Energy projects USD 10 million in business potential in the first year. Remarks from executives of both companies emphasized their commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions to South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)