Left Menu

Greenzo Energy and EODev Power Hydrogen Revolution in South Asia

Greenzo Energy collaborates with France's EODev to market and maintain zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell generators in India and Nepal, aiming to replace traditional diesel generators in high-demand sectors. This partnership includes local assembly and targets a business potential of $10 million in the first year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:54 IST
Greenzo Energy and EODev Power Hydrogen Revolution in South Asia
  • Country:
  • India

Greenzo Energy, an Indian company, has announced its partnership with France-based EODev to market hydrogen fuel cell power generators in India and Nepal. These generators, which combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity and heat, offer a zero-emission alternative to conventional diesel generators.

The collaboration aims to target sectors with high energy demands such as agriculture, telecom, and transportation. Greenzo Energy will not only distribute EODev's hydrogen fuel cell generators but will also provide maintenance services as part of the partnership. This initiative seeks to support India's mission to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The partnership includes provisions for local assembly, underscoring the long-term nature of the agreement. Greenzo Energy projects USD 10 million in business potential in the first year. Remarks from executives of both companies emphasized their commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions to South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024