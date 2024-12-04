Qatar's Billion-Pound Green Investment Sparks UK Climate Innovation

In a significant boost to UK's climate technology sector, Qatar has pledged to invest £1 billion, with notable companies like Rolls-Royce poised to receive support for advancing energy transition efforts.

This announcement coincides with a high-profile visit to the UK by Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who will engage with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and securing economic and security benefits for Britain.

The deal is projected to generate thousands of jobs and establish climate tech hubs in both nations. Key investments include Rolls-Royce's projects to enhance energy efficiency and green startup initiatives focusing on carbon reduction and sustainable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)