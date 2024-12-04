Left Menu

Turtlemint Drives Motor Insurance Boom with Festive Cheer!

Turtlemint, a leading InsurTech platform, reported a significant rise in motor insurance sales during the FY'25 festive season. The company achieved a nearly 200% increase in policies sold, with Tier 2 and 3 cities contributing over 90% of sales. This growth is fueled by increased vehicle ownership and strategic advisor expansion.

Turtlemint Drives Motor Insurance Boom with Festive Cheer!
Mumbai, December 4, 2024: Turtlemint, a prominent InsurTech platform, recorded a substantial spike in its motor insurance sector during the FY'25 festive season.

The company reported issuing over 400,000 motor insurance policies, marking a staggering 200% sales increase compared to the previous year. This growth was largely fueled by Tier 2 and 3 cities.

With regional vehicle ownership rising, Turtlemint capitalized on the opportunity through its advisor network, ensuring maximum coverage and financial security for customers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

