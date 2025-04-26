Left Menu

Karnataka Intensifies Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Amid Security Concerns

Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced the state's efforts to identify and deport Pakistani nationals, following directives from the Union Home Ministry. The move comes after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Delhi CM also confirmed the revocation of most visas for Pakistani nationals, effective April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:45 IST
Karnataka Intensifies Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Amid Security Concerns
Home Minister G. Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed on Saturday the state's initiative to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India, as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' advisory. Addressing the media, Parameshwara stated that the deportation process will exclude those with permanent visas, and senior police officers have been tasked with compiling a list of residents.

He mentioned that Pakistani students in Karnataka would also be ordered to return. Parameshwara highlighted that Karnataka has been on high alert since the recent Pahalgam terror attack. "We have maintained constant vigilance across the state, in response to nationwide alerts," he noted.

While refraining from commenting on Karnataka Cabinet Minister Santosh Lad's call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, he agreed on the occurrence of an intelligence failure. Parameshwara has advocated for strict actions against terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack and the deportation of illegal residents.

Delhi CM Gupta announced on Saturday the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to revoke most visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective from April 2025, citing security concerns post the Pahalgam attack. Gupta emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to enforcing these directives and addressing any violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025