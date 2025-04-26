Karnataka Intensifies Measures Against Pakistani Nationals Amid Security Concerns

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed on Saturday the state's initiative to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in India, as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' advisory. Addressing the media, Parameshwara stated that the deportation process will exclude those with permanent visas, and senior police officers have been tasked with compiling a list of residents.

He mentioned that Pakistani students in Karnataka would also be ordered to return. Parameshwara highlighted that Karnataka has been on high alert since the recent Pahalgam terror attack. "We have maintained constant vigilance across the state, in response to nationwide alerts," he noted.

While refraining from commenting on Karnataka Cabinet Minister Santosh Lad's call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, he agreed on the occurrence of an intelligence failure. Parameshwara has advocated for strict actions against terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack and the deportation of illegal residents.

Delhi CM Gupta announced on Saturday the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to revoke most visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective from April 2025, citing security concerns post the Pahalgam attack. Gupta emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to enforcing these directives and addressing any violations.

