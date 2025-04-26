Left Menu

Uganda Declares End to Ebola Outbreak

After three months since confirmed cases were reported in Kampala, Uganda has declared an end to its latest outbreak of the highly infectious and often deadly Ebola virus. This marks a significant public health achievement for the country and highlights the effectiveness of its response measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

In a major public health announcement, Uganda declared an end to its recent Ebola outbreak on Saturday. This comes three months after authorities first confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the nation's capital, Kampala.

The latest outbreak had been a cause for concern due to the highly infectious nature of the Ebola virus, which often results in hemorrhagic fever and can lead to a high fatality rate. Public health officials have worked tirelessly to contain the spread and address the potential threat posed by the virus.

Successfully managing to curb the outbreak signifies a vital achievement for Uganda in its ongoing battle against Ebola, showcasing the resilience and effectiveness of its health response measures during times of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

