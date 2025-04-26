Diplomatic Tensions Erupt in London: Indian Groups Clash with Pakistani Officials

A protest that erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission in London turned into a display of diplomatic contention between Indian diaspora groups and Pakistani counter-protesters. The catalyst was the recent attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which purportedly has links to Pakistan-backed elements.

Videos that circulated on social media revealed a Pakistani official taunting the protestors from the Commission's balcony, holding a provocative banner referencing Indian Air Force pilot Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. In an inflammatory gesture, he mimicked a throat-slitting motion, escalating tensions further.

Security forces were on high alert, enforcing strict orders between both sides. The protest named 'All Eyes on Pahalgam' was a response to the April 22 attack. It resulted in confrontations, arrests, and calls for the UK's government to revisit its diplomatic stance with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)