West Bengal Moves to Resolve Hotel Tax Arrears with New Bill

The West Bengal assembly passed a bill to settle tax arrears for hotels and restaurants. The bill follows amendments to the 1972 tax act. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya revealed outstanding tax and penalties totalled Rs 21.86 crore. Payment deadlines have been extended, despite opposition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:19 IST
West Bengal Moves to Resolve Hotel Tax Arrears with New Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The West Bengal government has introduced a new bill aiming to settle long-standing tax arrears for hotels and restaurants in the state. On Wednesday, the assembly passed the West Bengal Entertainments and Luxuries (Hotels and Restaurants) Tax (Settlement of Dispute) Bill, 2024, following necessary amendments to the 1972 tax act.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya informed the assembly that there are 5,900 pending cases involving 900 establishments, with a total outstanding amount reaching Rs 21.86 crore. While the original deadline for tax payment was slated for September 30, it has now been extended to March 31, 2025.

Opposition Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh of the BJP expressed support for the bill's objectives but criticized its 100 per cent waiver for interest and penalties for pending tax. Ghosh suggested a 50 per cent waiver instead, which the state government did not accept. The session was extended until December 11 for further legislative activities.

