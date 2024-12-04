West Bengal Moves to Resolve Hotel Tax Arrears with New Bill

The West Bengal government has introduced a new bill aiming to settle long-standing tax arrears for hotels and restaurants in the state. On Wednesday, the assembly passed the West Bengal Entertainments and Luxuries (Hotels and Restaurants) Tax (Settlement of Dispute) Bill, 2024, following necessary amendments to the 1972 tax act.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya informed the assembly that there are 5,900 pending cases involving 900 establishments, with a total outstanding amount reaching Rs 21.86 crore. While the original deadline for tax payment was slated for September 30, it has now been extended to March 31, 2025.

Opposition Chief Whip Sankar Ghosh of the BJP expressed support for the bill's objectives but criticized its 100 per cent waiver for interest and penalties for pending tax. Ghosh suggested a 50 per cent waiver instead, which the state government did not accept. The session was extended until December 11 for further legislative activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)