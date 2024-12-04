Shivraj Singh Chouhan Highlights Major Achievements in Rural Development, Emphasizing Women's Empowerment and Housing for All

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today shared significant updates on the achievements of the Ministry of Rural Development. Shri Chouhan emphasized that empowering women and ensuring justice for half of the population remains the government’s primary goal. In his statement, he highlighted the Ministry's substantial progress, with a budget of Rs. 1 lakh 84 thousand crores, of which Rs. 1 lakh 3 thousand crores have already been utilized. The government is working diligently to connect rural communities with employment opportunities and essential facilities, in line with the Prime Minister's resolution for inclusive development.

In response to media queries, Shri Chouhan reiterated the government's commitment to addressing any state-level shortcomings in the MNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) programs. He assured that corrective measures would be taken if any issues were identified, emphasizing that schemes like MNREGA are demand-based, and additional funds would be sought from the Finance Ministry if needed.

Key Achievements of the Ministry

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G)

Shri Chouhan provided detailed insights into the successful implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), which aims to provide affordable housing in rural India. He informed that under this scheme, the government set an ambitious target of constructing 2.95 crore houses by March 2024, of which 2.67 crore houses have already been completed. In recognition of the success and the need for further rural housing, the government has decided to extend the scheme and construct an additional 2 crore houses over the next five years, at an estimated cost of over ₹3.06 lakh crore.

To ensure that the benefits reach all eligible families, the government has revised the exclusion criteria from 13 to 10, removing conditions such as owning a mechanized fishing boat, refrigerator, or landline phone. The income threshold for exclusion has also been raised from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month, thus making it more inclusive and ensuring that no deserving family is left behind.

Comprehensive Support for Rural Families

Shri Chouhan emphasized that the government’s goal is not just to provide housing but also to ensure that these homes are equipped with basic amenities. Beneficiaries are provided 90–95 days of wage support under MGNREGA for the construction of their homes, along with access to welfare schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, and Saubhagya Yojana, which ensure that homes come with essential facilities such as toilets, cooking gas, and electricity.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Free Electricity Scheme, solar rooftop connections are provided to beneficiaries, which help reduce their electricity bills. This ensures that every house built under the scheme is a complete home, creating a solid foundation for a poverty-free rural India.

Financial and Operational Details

Out of the new target of 2 crore houses, approximately 38 lakh houses have been allocated to 18 states, with ₹10,668 crore in funds already released to these states. Shri Chouhan reassured that there is no shortage of funds for the scheme, urging states to release their share promptly, utilize the funds effectively, and submit proposals for the next installment to receive the central government’s share.

The minimum house size has been set at 25 square meters, including a clean cooking area. Financial assistance of ₹1.20 lakh is provided for houses in plain areas, while ₹1.30 lakh is allocated for houses in northeastern and hilly states. The entire payment process is efficiently managed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency and quick disbursement of funds.

Landmark Achievements

In a major milestone, on 17th September 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi issued approval letters for 15 lakh houses and released ₹3,180 crore as the first installment for over 10 lakh beneficiaries through Aadhaar-based transfers. Additionally, more than 26 lakh houses have already been handed over to their rightful owners, bringing hope and dignity to thousands of rural families.

A Vision for Empowerment and Progress

Shri Chouhan concluded by emphasizing that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin is not just a housing scheme but a beacon of hope for millions of rural families. It represents the government’s unwavering commitment to providing dignity, empowerment, and a better future for rural India. This scheme reflects the government's dedication to rural development and to creating a prosperous, inclusive India. The extension of this initiative will provide housing and essential facilities to millions more families, contributing to the overarching goal of a developed, poverty-free rural India.