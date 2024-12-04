Assam Rifles Seizes Illicit Liquor and Areca Nuts in Major Crackdown

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, Assam Rifles successfully foiled an illicit liquor smuggling attempt in Chandel district, recovering 2,880 bottles of alcoholic beverages originating from Myanmar. Two individuals were apprehended in connection with the illegal cargo, according to an official statement released by Assam Rifles.

The interception occurred at a checkpoint in SL Zougam, where two vehicles en route from Moreh to Ukhrul were subjected to a thorough search, revealing the contraband. The alcoholic beverages, available in Apple, Grape, and Honey Lemon flavors, were neatly packaged into 120 boxes. The contraband is valued at approximately Rs 1.73 lakh. Following the seizure, the impounded goods and detained individuals were handed over to Machi Police for further investigation.

In a related operation, Assam Rifles, collaborating with the Customs Preventive Force, seized 8,000 kilograms of illegal Areca Nuts in Champhai district, valued at around Rs 56 lakh. The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, was successfully carried out in the Ngur area. The confiscated consignment has been transferred to the Customs Preventive Force for subsequent legal action, as per the press release.

