President Murmu Celebrates 75 Years of Gopabandhu Ayurveda with a Call to Preserve Tribal Herbal Knowledge

President Droupadi Murmu marked the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri, Odisha, emphasizing the enduring knowledge of medicinal herbs held by tribal communities since ancient times. A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted her remarks on the risk of losing this traditional knowledge.

She expressed optimism that students would delve into Ayurveda's scientific aspects to prevent its erasure. Murmu noted the role of modern technologies like AI, machine learning, and 3-D printing in advancing this traditional practice.

The President stressed the need to appreciate India's rich scientific heritage, citing historic figures like Aryabhata and Sushruta. She urged for research in Ayurveda, suggesting it would bolster global recognition and validate this ancient medical system.

