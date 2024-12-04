President Murmu Celebrates 75 Years of Gopabandhu Ayurveda with a Call to Preserve Tribal Herbal Knowledge
President Droupadi Murmu attended the 75th-anniversary event of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, highlighting the importance of preserving ancient tribal herbal knowledge. She urged students to research Ayurveda's scientific basis, emphasizing the balance of tradition with modern technology, and underscored India's historical contributions to various sciences.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu marked the 75th anniversary of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri, Odisha, emphasizing the enduring knowledge of medicinal herbs held by tribal communities since ancient times. A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted her remarks on the risk of losing this traditional knowledge.
She expressed optimism that students would delve into Ayurveda's scientific aspects to prevent its erasure. Murmu noted the role of modern technologies like AI, machine learning, and 3-D printing in advancing this traditional practice.
The President stressed the need to appreciate India's rich scientific heritage, citing historic figures like Aryabhata and Sushruta. She urged for research in Ayurveda, suggesting it would bolster global recognition and validate this ancient medical system.
