Left Menu

Carrboro Battles Duke Energy Over Climate Costs

The town of Carrboro, North Carolina, has sued Duke Energy, alleging deception about climate change impacts. The lawsuit claims Duke's delay in transitioning to renewable energy has cost millions in infrastructure. Duke Energy plans to expand renewable capacity while defending its commitment to clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:15 IST
Carrboro Battles Duke Energy Over Climate Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The town of Carrboro in North Carolina has taken legal action against utility giant Duke Energy, citing the company's long-term impact on climate change and ensuing financial burdens.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, accuses Duke Energy of deliberate inaction in transitioning to renewable energy sources, despite knowing the risks associated with fossil fuels for over five decades.

In response, Duke Energy stated its commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity and working alongside regulators to provide reliable, cost-effective energy solutions to its customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024