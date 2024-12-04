Carrboro Battles Duke Energy Over Climate Costs
The town of Carrboro, North Carolina, has sued Duke Energy, alleging deception about climate change impacts. The lawsuit claims Duke's delay in transitioning to renewable energy has cost millions in infrastructure. Duke Energy plans to expand renewable capacity while defending its commitment to clean energy.
The town of Carrboro in North Carolina has taken legal action against utility giant Duke Energy, citing the company's long-term impact on climate change and ensuing financial burdens.
The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, accuses Duke Energy of deliberate inaction in transitioning to renewable energy sources, despite knowing the risks associated with fossil fuels for over five decades.
In response, Duke Energy stated its commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity and working alongside regulators to provide reliable, cost-effective energy solutions to its customers.
