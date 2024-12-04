Carrboro Battles Duke Energy Over Climate Costs

The town of Carrboro in North Carolina has taken legal action against utility giant Duke Energy, citing the company's long-term impact on climate change and ensuing financial burdens.

The lawsuit, filed in Orange County Superior Court, accuses Duke Energy of deliberate inaction in transitioning to renewable energy sources, despite knowing the risks associated with fossil fuels for over five decades.

In response, Duke Energy stated its commitment to expanding its renewable energy capacity and working alongside regulators to provide reliable, cost-effective energy solutions to its customers.

