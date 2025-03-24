Sri Lanka's Missed Opportunity: The Adani Renewable Energy Standoff

In a scathing critique, Sri Lanka's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has lambasted the current Anura Kumara Dissanayake administration for its failure to push forward with the Adani Group's Renewable Energy Project in Mannar. This criticism surfaced during a televised discussion on Saturday, with the text released on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, during his tenure in 2022, focused on strengthening economic cooperation with India, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, and trade. He expressed disappointment at the government's reluctance to pursue the Adani project, highlighting concerns about renegotiations and potential setbacks to Indian investments.

The former President's comments come at a critical time, coinciding with an expected visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe stressed the necessity of continuing his policies to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, warning of further challenges if his strategies were abandoned.

(With inputs from agencies.)