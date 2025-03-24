Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Missed Opportunity: The Adani Renewable Energy Standoff

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe criticized the current government for failing to advance the Adani Group's Renewable Energy Project in Mannar. Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of enhancing economic ties with India and expressed concern regarding the withdrawal of Adani Green Energy due to renegotiation issues.

  • Sri Lanka

In a scathing critique, Sri Lanka's former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has lambasted the current Anura Kumara Dissanayake administration for its failure to push forward with the Adani Group's Renewable Energy Project in Mannar. This criticism surfaced during a televised discussion on Saturday, with the text released on Monday.

Wickremesinghe, during his tenure in 2022, focused on strengthening economic cooperation with India, particularly in renewable energy, agriculture, and trade. He expressed disappointment at the government's reluctance to pursue the Adani project, highlighting concerns about renegotiations and potential setbacks to Indian investments.

The former President's comments come at a critical time, coinciding with an expected visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka. Wickremesinghe stressed the necessity of continuing his policies to alleviate the ongoing economic crisis, warning of further challenges if his strategies were abandoned.

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

