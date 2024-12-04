Telangana ACB's Bold Move: Raids Uncover Corruption at RTA Checkposts

In a significant push against corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) executed surprise inspections at Road Transport Authority (RTA) check posts across the state on Wednesday. The operations targeted three principal locations: Bhoraj in Adilabad, Vishnupuram in Nalgonda, and Alampur in Gadwal.

The inspections resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1,78,300. Detailed findings indicated Rs 62,500 was confiscated at the Bhoraj post, Rs 86,600 at Vishnupuram, and Rs 29,200 at Alampur. In addition, several administrative irregularities were discovered, the agency detailed in a press release.

Seven ACB teams spearheaded these operations, aiming to dismantle corruption networks and promote transparency within RTA operations. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the government, pointing out the misconduct and recommending appropriate actions against implicated officials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)