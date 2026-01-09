Assam's Sarma Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Actions During ED Raids

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her conduct during the Enforcement Directorate raids related to the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.

Sarma remarked that Banerjee's actions during the searches on Thursday, where she unexpectedly entered the sites and voiced opposition to the agency's activities, were improper for someone in her role, and could result in public disillusionment.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Banerjee of obstructing their investigation into a suspected large-scale coal pilferage scheme, noting her involvement in removing crucial evidence during the operation.