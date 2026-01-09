Assam's Sarma Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Actions During ED Raids
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for her conduct during ED raids linked to I-PAC, asserting that her actions are unbecoming of her position. Sarma believes her behavior during the raids in Kolkata will erode public respect and stated that BJP is poised to make gains in Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her conduct during the Enforcement Directorate raids related to the political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata.
Sarma remarked that Banerjee's actions during the searches on Thursday, where she unexpectedly entered the sites and voiced opposition to the agency's activities, were improper for someone in her role, and could result in public disillusionment.
The Enforcement Directorate has accused Banerjee of obstructing their investigation into a suspected large-scale coal pilferage scheme, noting her involvement in removing crucial evidence during the operation.
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Takes a Stand: Accusations and Allegations in Coal Scam Controversy
TMC MPs stage protest outside Union Home Ministry office over ED raids against I-PAC
If someone tries to hit me politically, I get politically rejuvenated: Mamata Banerjee at protest rally against ED’s raids linked to I-PAC.
During raids at I-PAC yesterday, they tried to steal strategy details of my party; we condemn this: Mamata Banerjee at rally.
Senior BJP leaders in Delhi receive coal scam proceeds; I can furnish proof before public if needed, claims Mamata at Kolkata rally.