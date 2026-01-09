Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Misconduct Amid ED Raids

BJP leaders have criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged interference in an ED raid on the I-PAC office. The protests led by BJP demand her removal, citing her actions as unethical and unconstitutional. Banerjee counters, alleging the ED's operation was a politically motivated crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:30 IST
BJP leader Shashi Agnihotri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Shashi Agnihotri on Friday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged interference during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on Kolkata's I-PAC office. Speaking at a BJP Mahila Morcha protest, Agnihotri asserted that demonstrations would persist until Banerjee is ousted, accusing her of fostering anarchy.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Phalguni Patra labeled Banerjee's administration as a 'government of thieves,' criticizing her for purportedly intervening in criminal investigations. Patra declared that protests would continue until the government is overthrown, emphasizing that Banerjee habitually undermines justice processes to protect her interests.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee further accused Banerjee of obstructing the probe due to personal stakes. Chatterjee denounced Banerjee's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as a 'matter of shame,' framing the day of the raid as a significant low in West Bengal's history.

Banerjee, in a vehement retort, challenged Amit Shah to face her democratically in the political arena, decrying the ED's seizure of key party data as a 'crime.' She asserted that the I-PAC team operates under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), suggesting the operation was an infringement on democratic processes.

Responding to Banerjee's allegations, the ED accused her of tampering with evidence during the raid, asserting that she and her aides removed critical documents from both I-PAC premises and Prateek Jain's residence. The agency maintained the search was based on evidence and aligned with legal protocols, unassociated with any electoral activities.

