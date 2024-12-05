Trump Appoints Billy Long as IRS Commissioner
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former congressman Billy Long as the new commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service. Trump noted Long's extensive background in real estate and his role as a business and tax advisor, which he announced on the social-media platform Truth Social.
(With inputs from agencies.)
