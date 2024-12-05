Left Menu

Dwarka Court Denies Custody Plea for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

The Dwarka court has dismissed Delhi Police's request for a 10-day custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, redirecting the application to an appropriate court. This move follows procedural disputes over jurisdiction, particularly concerning whether the matter should be heard in a Special MP/MLA court.

  • India

A dramatic turn unfolded at the Dwarka court on Thursday as the judiciary rejected the Delhi Police's plea for a 10-day custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan. The court emphasized the investigative officer's liberty to redirect the plea to the appropriate judicial forum.

Special Judge Vandana Jain, overseeing MCOCA cases, refuted the Delhi Police's appeal for remand of Balyan, citing procedural discrepancies in the jurisdiction since Balyan's political status could necessitate a transfer to Rouse Avenue court.

Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued for the transfer, citing precedent and the need for remand, but defense counsel maintained the special MCOCA court's authority until trial. With this rejection, Balyan remains embroiled in legal challenges following his recent bail in an extortion case.

