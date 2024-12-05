Moldovan Prime Minister Calls for Energy Leadership Overhaul
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has called for the resignation of several key figures in the energy sector, including Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, blaming them for the ongoing energy crisis. He also seeks the parliament's approval to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:04 IST
In an assertive move on Thursday, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean demanded the resignation of Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, citing the country's escalating energy crisis as the reason.
During a briefing, Recean extended his calls for accountability to include the head of the state energy company Energocom, Victor Binzari, and Moldovagaz board member Sergiu Tofilat.
Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Recean declared his intention to push for a state of emergency in the energy sector through parliamentary channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
