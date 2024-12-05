Moldovan Prime Minister Calls for Energy Leadership Overhaul

In an assertive move on Thursday, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean demanded the resignation of Energy Minister Victor Parlicov, citing the country's escalating energy crisis as the reason.

During a briefing, Recean extended his calls for accountability to include the head of the state energy company Energocom, Victor Binzari, and Moldovagaz board member Sergiu Tofilat.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Recean declared his intention to push for a state of emergency in the energy sector through parliamentary channels.

