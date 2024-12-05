Uncertainty Looms as French Government Falls: Impact on Investments
The collapse of the French government has caused political and economic uncertainty, worrying investors. Safran's CEO, Olivier Andries, expressed concerns about a potential rollover of the 2024 budget affecting the defense sector. A decision on the location of a new carbon brakes factory is influenced by stability factors.
- Country:
- France
The recent downfall of the French government has triggered waves of political and economic uncertainty, a situation typically unfavorable for investors, according to the CEO of Safran, a partially state-owned engine manufacturer.
Olivier Andries, Safran's CEO, highlighted the potential implications of a government budget rollover into 2024, which could adversely impact the defense sector.
Andries further explained that political and economic stability will be crucial when deciding next year where to establish a new carbon brakes factory, with France, the U.S., and Canada being contenders, and emphasized the importance of steady energy prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Investment Revolution: Young Investors Drive Surge in Index Investing
Dollar Gains as Investors Digest Labor Data and Fed Signals
Sebi Revises AIF Rules: Proportional Rights for Investors
US prosecutors charge billionaire Gautam Adani with defrauding investors, concealing scheme to bribe officials in India, reports AP.
Bihar Business Connect 2024: Global Investors Eye Emerging Opportunities