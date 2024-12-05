Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Attends Grand Jain Festival in Gandhinagar

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the Anjan Shalaka-Pratishtha Mahotsav held at the architecturally unique Parshwa Prem Jineshwar Dham in Rancharda village, Gandhinagar. On the seventh day of the 11-day event, he visited the Derasar, a Jain temple dedicated to Lord Parshwanath, where he offered prayers, according to a press release.

During the ceremonies, the esteemed Acharya Dev Shrimad Vijay Kulchandra Ji Maharaj tied a Raksha Sutra on Patel's wrist as a token symbolizing virtues like love and devotion. The Chief Minister prayed for these virtues to uplift society. He also unveiled a statue of Parshvanath Prabhu.

Mangal Kalyan Charitable Trust honored the Chief Minister with gifts and a performance titled 'Prem e Padharo Parasji, Ame Tamara Varasji,' showcasing replicas of 120 sacred pilgrimage sites. The festival saw participation from revered Jain Acharyas and numerous devotees from Gujarat and beyond.

