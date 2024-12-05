Left Menu

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Attends Grand Jain Festival in Gandhinagar

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Anjan Shalaka-Pratishtha Mahotsav, celebrating Jain culture at Parshwa Prem Jineshwar Dham in Gandhinagar's Rancharda village. He engaged in religious ceremonies, unveiled a statue, and witnessed spectacular displays of holy pilgrimage replicas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:34 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the Anjan Shalaka-Pratishtha Mahotsav held at the architecturally unique Parshwa Prem Jineshwar Dham in Rancharda village, Gandhinagar. On the seventh day of the 11-day event, he visited the Derasar, a Jain temple dedicated to Lord Parshwanath, where he offered prayers, according to a press release.

During the ceremonies, the esteemed Acharya Dev Shrimad Vijay Kulchandra Ji Maharaj tied a Raksha Sutra on Patel's wrist as a token symbolizing virtues like love and devotion. The Chief Minister prayed for these virtues to uplift society. He also unveiled a statue of Parshvanath Prabhu.

Mangal Kalyan Charitable Trust honored the Chief Minister with gifts and a performance titled 'Prem e Padharo Parasji, Ame Tamara Varasji,' showcasing replicas of 120 sacred pilgrimage sites. The festival saw participation from revered Jain Acharyas and numerous devotees from Gujarat and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

