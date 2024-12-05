Left Menu

Thessaloniki Metro: A Journey Through History

The newly opened Thessaloniki metro system combines modern transportation with ancient history. Construction revealed significant archaeological finds, delaying the project, but now commuters can experience a museum-like journey. Despite some controversy over artifact relocation, the metro offers a unique blend of progress and heritage.

Updated: 05-12-2024 19:56 IST
The long-anticipated metro system in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, officially opened on Saturday. Its stations now showcase ancient artifacts unearthed during construction.

The project, which began in 2006, faced delays as workers discovered significant historical finds like a Byzantine market and Roman cemetery. Balancing modernization with heritage preservation, these treasures are now displayed for commuters.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the project's dual significance as both vital infrastructure and a museum. However, the move has sparked debate among archaeologists about artifact treatment. Nonetheless, the metro could position Thessaloniki as a second Rome regarding antiquities.

