The long-anticipated metro system in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, officially opened on Saturday. Its stations now showcase ancient artifacts unearthed during construction.

The project, which began in 2006, faced delays as workers discovered significant historical finds like a Byzantine market and Roman cemetery. Balancing modernization with heritage preservation, these treasures are now displayed for commuters.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted the project's dual significance as both vital infrastructure and a museum. However, the move has sparked debate among archaeologists about artifact treatment. Nonetheless, the metro could position Thessaloniki as a second Rome regarding antiquities.

