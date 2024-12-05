Revolutionizing Railway Safety: Advanced Tech at New Delhi Station

In a significant move to enhance railway safety, the Union Minister of Railways, Ashwani Vaishnaw, conducted an inspection of advanced technological systems at the New Delhi railway station. The inspection focused on the Road Cum Rail Inspection Vehicle (RCRIV) and the Integrated Track Monitoring System (ITMS).

Vaishnaw announced plans to deploy rail track recorder vehicles across all railway zones, emphasizing technology's vital role in maintaining railway tracks, reducing manual workload for trackmen, and boosting operational efficiency. The systems exemplify the Ministry's commitment to leveraging technology for proactive track maintenance and improved railway operations.

The RCRIV, based on the Tata Yodha model, is engineered for precise inspections on both road and rail. It features advanced cameras and durable construction, enabling continuous track recordings for 15 days. Meanwhile, the ITMS, installed on Track Recording Cars, utilizes cutting-edge technology to monitor track conditions from speeds of 20 to 200 kmph. The system employs contactless monitoring with laser sensors and other modern tools, providing real-time alerts to streamline track maintenance and ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)