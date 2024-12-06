Guterres calls for ‘serious dialogue’ to end surging violence in Syria

“I emphasized the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need – and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed. All parties are obligated under international law to protect civilians.”

‘Chronic collective failure’

Mr. Guterres said this latest offensive was launched into Government-controlled areas by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham – sanctioned by the Council as a terrorist group along with a broad range of other armed opposition groups.

It has led to significant shifts in the frontlines, and tens of thousands of civilians are at risk in a region already on fire.

“We are seeing the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions,” he said, adding “these must change.”

The Secretary-General stated that after 14 years of conflict, it is high time for all parties to engage seriously with his Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to finally chart a new, inclusive and comprehensive approach to resolving the crisis in line with Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).

“It’s time for serious dialogue,” he stated.

“In other words, restoring Syria’s sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity – and meeting the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people.”

End the suffering

He noted that Syria is a crossroads of civilization and said it was painful to see its progressive fragmentation.

Mr. Guterres recalled his long tenure as UN High Commissioner for Refugees, where he witnessed the immense generosity of the Syrian people, who opened their hearts and homes to countless refugees from Iraq.

“It breaks my heart to see their suffering grow – along with the threats to regional, and indeed, international security,” he said.

“I once again urge all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering people of Syria.”