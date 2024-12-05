Left Menu

BRS Showdown: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Political Tensions

BRS MLA Harish Rao was detained following his attempt to visit fellow legislator Kaushik Reddy, accused of threatening a police officer. His release followed a 10-hour detention, prompting political protests and accusations against Telangana's administration of authoritarian practices. BRS leaders, including K Kavitha, rallied against the police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:28 IST
BRS Showdown: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Political Tensions
BRS MLA Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao was released from Gachibowli police station late on Thursday, after a 10-hour detention. Rao was held after trying to visit fellow BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Reddy faced legal trouble after he was taken into custody for threatening the Station House Officer at Banjara Hills Police Station. Following his detention, Harish Rao called for Reddy to be granted immediate station bail, decrying the lack of legal proceedings in Reddy's arrest.

The detentions sparked a protest by BRS supporters outside the Gachibowli police station. BRS's national spokesperson D Sravan and other party leaders condemned the actions as illegal and dictatorial, further straining tensions with Telangana's administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024