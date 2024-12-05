BRS Showdown: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Harish Rao was released from Gachibowli police station late on Thursday, after a 10-hour detention. Rao was held after trying to visit fellow BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy, who was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Reddy faced legal trouble after he was taken into custody for threatening the Station House Officer at Banjara Hills Police Station. Following his detention, Harish Rao called for Reddy to be granted immediate station bail, decrying the lack of legal proceedings in Reddy's arrest.

The detentions sparked a protest by BRS supporters outside the Gachibowli police station. BRS's national spokesperson D Sravan and other party leaders condemned the actions as illegal and dictatorial, further straining tensions with Telangana's administration under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)