Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, announced a blockade at the Basirhat border to protest against violence targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party plans this demonstration on December 10, demanding an end to the reported atrocities and the release of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Adhikari, who participated in a protest rally in Kolkata's Esplanade area, emphasized the wrongful imprisonment of Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Thousands of devotees joined the rally, calling for Das's unconditional release and objecting to violent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. Adhikari's statements highlighted concerns over rising extremism.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested following accusations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally. With his bail hearing postponed to January 2, 2025, tensions continue to escalate. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has criticized the arrest and withheld bail, demanding immediate actions for Das's release.

