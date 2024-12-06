Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, announced a blockade at Basirhat border on December 10 to protest violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and demand the release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The arrest of Das has fueled increased tensions between communities.
- Country:
- India
Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, announced a blockade at the Basirhat border to protest against violence targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party plans this demonstration on December 10, demanding an end to the reported atrocities and the release of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.
Adhikari, who participated in a protest rally in Kolkata's Esplanade area, emphasized the wrongful imprisonment of Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Thousands of devotees joined the rally, calling for Das's unconditional release and objecting to violent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. Adhikari's statements highlighted concerns over rising extremism.
Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested following accusations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally. With his bail hearing postponed to January 2, 2025, tensions continue to escalate. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has criticized the arrest and withheld bail, demanding immediate actions for Das's release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest Demands Accelerated Investigation in West Bengal Medic's Rape-Murder Case
Key Debates and Developments Await in West Bengal's Winter Assembly Session
West Bengal By-Polls: A Test Amidst Turmoil
Opposition Pushes for Speaker's Removal in West Bengal amid Political Tensions
CPI(M) of West Bengal Seeks Professional Revitalization