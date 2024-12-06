Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, announced a blockade at Basirhat border on December 10 to protest violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and demand the release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. The arrest of Das has fueled increased tensions between communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:45 IST
Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
West Bengal Assembly LoP, Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Assembly's Leader of Opposition, announced a blockade at the Basirhat border to protest against violence targeting Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party plans this demonstration on December 10, demanding an end to the reported atrocities and the release of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Adhikari, who participated in a protest rally in Kolkata's Esplanade area, emphasized the wrongful imprisonment of Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Thousands of devotees joined the rally, calling for Das's unconditional release and objecting to violent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. Adhikari's statements highlighted concerns over rising extremism.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested following accusations of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag during a Hindu community rally. With his bail hearing postponed to January 2, 2025, tensions continue to escalate. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has criticized the arrest and withheld bail, demanding immediate actions for Das's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024