Empowering Asia's Energy Future: PLN's Collaborative Innovation Leap

PT PLN (Persero), Indonesia's state-owned power giant, is actively seeking partnerships with startups across Asia to foster innovation in sustainable energy. Through its Connext Powered by PLN program, the company aims to transform itself into an adaptive energy powerhouse, with a focus on achieving net-zero emissions.

Recently, PLN representatives visited Japan, aligning with the nation's ambitious Startup Development Five-Year Plan. Japan's thriving energy innovation sector was a focal point of the trip, with over 108,000 patents in areas like e-Mobility and energy storage, showcasing the country's leadership in this space.

A key outcome of this visit was an MoU with Creww, a Japanese open innovation platform, marking PLN's first international partnership under the program. This collaboration expands PLN's reach, connecting it with a vast network of startups to drive both economic growth and sustainable energy solutions.

