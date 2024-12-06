Collateral-Free Agriculture Loan Limit Increased: Relief for Farmers

The Reserve Bank announced an increase in the collateral-free agriculture loan limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower on Friday. This decision reflects the ongoing inflationary pressures and rising costs of farm inputs.

Banks, which had been providing collateral-free agriculture loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh, will need to adjust to this increased threshold. The previous limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh in 2019.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that this initiative will expand the reach of formal credit systems to small and marginal farmers. The central bank plans to issue a formal circular soon to implement these changes.

