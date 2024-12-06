Collateral-Free Agriculture Loan Limit Increased: Relief for Farmers
The Reserve Bank has increased the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per borrower, responding to inflation and rising farm input costs. This move aims to improve access to credit for small and marginal farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank announced an increase in the collateral-free agriculture loan limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower on Friday. This decision reflects the ongoing inflationary pressures and rising costs of farm inputs.
Banks, which had been providing collateral-free agriculture loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh, will need to adjust to this increased threshold. The previous limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh in 2019.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that this initiative will expand the reach of formal credit systems to small and marginal farmers. The central bank plans to issue a formal circular soon to implement these changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Government Extends Farm Plan Deadlines to Support Southland Farmers
Gujarat CM Allocates Over 30,000 Mcft Narmada Water to Aid Farmers
French Farmers Intensify Protests at Bordeaux Port
Japan Pledges $5.1M to Boost Food Security and Resilience for Smallholder Farmers in Zimbabwe
Tripura Celebrates World Fisheries Day, Hails Fish Farmers' Contributions