MP: Narmadapuram to host 6th edition of Regional Industry Conclave tomorrow, preparation underway

Narmadapuram is all set to host the sixth edition of Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) on Saturday, marking the latest in a series of successful events held across five other divisions in the state. The event will feature industrialists, investors and abroad representatives aimed at driving balanced and equitable economic growth throughout Madhya Pradesh. All the necessary preparation for the event is underway and an adequate amount of police force has also been deployed for the security of the guests in the district.

The district administration is decorating the squares and intersections in the city to welcome the chief guest and industrialists participating in the conclave. Collector Sonia Meena said, "A regional industry conclave is proposed to be held here on December 7 in the presence of CM Mohan Yadav. We all know that Narmadapuram district is known for tourism, minerals and minor forest produce. The focus of the conclave will be on these things and especially on renewable energy. There is an excitement seen among the people as well for the event."

Over 4500 persons have registered so far to participate in the event. Of these, over 1500 people from Narmadapuram district have registered. People associated with agro-processing units such as rice mills, dal mills and warehouses have shown their interest to participate in the event, the collector said, adding that persons related to hotel and resort sectors have also registered to participate in the event. She further added that investors from abroad which include Canada, Netherland, Malaysia etc would participate in the conclave.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurkaran Singh said, "Regional Industry Conclave is going to be held here on December 7, it is an important event for the district. Around 1000 police personnel have been deployed as security arrangements in view of the CM and other guests visiting here. Three layers of security will be made at the venue." Besides, sufficient traffic police personnel have also been deployed to maintain the smooth traffic system in the city, he added.

Notably, the Regional Industry Conclaves are being held in the state as a pre-event of the "Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025". GIS-2025 is proposed to be organised in Bhopal on February 7 and 8 next year. The main objective of the GIS-2025 Summit is to establish Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination and to include it among the leading states of the country by highlighting the capabilities, abundant resources and favourable industrial environment of the state.

The first edition of Regional Industry Conclave was organised in Ujjain on March 1 and 2 this year. Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and then third edition in Gwalior on August 28, fourth edition in Sagar on September 27 and fifth edition in Rewa on October 23. Besides, Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in MP events has been held simultaneously outside the state as part of the pre-event of 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investor Summit-2025'. (ANI)

