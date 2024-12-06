Russia's Sberbank to open offices in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions this month

Russia's largest lender Sberbank plans to open offices in Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia this month, Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of Sberbank's board, said on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to annex Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in September 2022, following what Ukraine said were sham referendums.

Russian forces do not have full control of any of the four regions though are close to gaining that in Luhansk. Sberbank opened partner offices in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in July 2024. Vedyakhin said the first full-size offices would open in December and start serving clients, including companies, from the first quarter of 2025.

