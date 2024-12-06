Odisha's 'Millet queen' gets honorary doctorate for contributions to agriculture

Thirty-six-year-old Raimati Gheuria, a tribal woman from Odisha's Koraput district who has conserved 72 varieties of traditional rice and 30 types of millet has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for her remarkable contributions to agriculture.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honorary doctorate to Raimati at the 40th Convocation of OUAT on Thursday.

Raimati of Nuaguda village in Koraput district, affectionately known as 'Mandia Rani' or 'Millet Queen', has been known for her relentless efforts in preserving traditional crops. She has conserved 72 varieties of traditional rice and 30 types of millet, safeguarding indigenous knowledge and biodiversity.

Raimati's journey is a testament to resilience and an innate connection with nature. Despite lacking formal education and working as a daily labourer to support her family, she found her calling in preserving traditional grains. Driven by a passion for her ancestral farming practices, Raimati emerged as a custodian farmer, ensuring the survival of crops that were at risk of disappearing.

''We have been eating millets for generations,'' she said. ''Initially, I faced challenges to preserve and promote millets, but MS Swaminathan, an eminent agronomist and agricultural scientist, guided me in this mission. Under his mentorship, I not only promoted millets within my community but also took them to the global stage,'' she added.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. She has received prestigious awards such as the Genome Saviour Community Award in 2012 and the Jamsetji Tata National Virtual Academy Fellowship Award in 2015. Most recently, her achievements earned her an invitation to the G20 Summit in New Delhi, where she showcased her contributions to millet cultivation.

Raimati's participation in the G20 Summit in February 2024, further highlighted her role as a global ambassador for sustainable agriculture. During an exhibition organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, she presented 'Kundra Bati Madia' (finger millets) and demonstrated tribal methods of millet cultivation to the spouses of G20 leaders.

Expressing her excitement, Raimati recalled, ''I was delighted to attend the G20 Summit. Leaders from 20 nations participated, and I showcased the traditional millet varieties and cultivation methods from our region. That was a proud moment for my community.'' Raimati's work transcends her personal achievements. She has trained over 2,500 farmers in techniques such as millet intensification, line transplanting, intercropping, and organic pest management. She credits initiatives like the Odisha Millet Mission (OMM) for introducing scientific methods and better technology that have significantly enhanced millet production and quality in her district since 2017.

''Millets, once a staple in our diets, are now reaching global markets and are consumed by people from all walks of life. This transformation is due to the integration of traditional farming with modern technology,'' Raimati explained.

She has also emphasized the importance of value addition in millet farming, working to promote processing activities and drudgery-reducing implements for women farmers.

Raimati's work has made her a role model for women in her community and beyond. Her preservation of indigenous crops has not only ensured food security but also brought economic opportunities to the tribal regions of Odisha.

''Raimati's inclusion in the G20 Summit and the honorary doctorate awarded by the President of India underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture,'' said Prasant Parida, a scientist at the Swaminathan Foundation in Jeypore.

''Her journey demonstrates how traditional farming practices, when combined with modern technology, can transform lives and communities,'' he added.

From conserving ancient grains to empowering farmers and gaining international recognition, Raimati's contributions reflect the power of grassroots innovation in agriculture.

As she continues to champion millet farming and promote sustainable practices, Raimati remains an inspiration for a world increasingly turning to its roots for solutions to modern challenges.

