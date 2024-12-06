Left Menu

Govt disburses Rs 20,657 cr to 9.58 crore farmers in 18th installments of PM-KISAN scheme

have been initiated by the concerned state governments.A total of Rs 335 crore has been recovered from the ineligible beneficiaries so far across the country, the minister said.In reply to another query, Thakur said, Presently, there is no proposal under consideration to expand the scheme to tenant farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 16:10 IST
Govt disburses Rs 20,657 cr to 9.58 crore farmers in 18th installments of PM-KISAN scheme
Farmers' Union Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The government has disbursed Rs 20,657 crore to over 9.58 crore farmers in the latest 18th installment under the PM-KISAN scheme.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture Ram Nath Thakur informed that 9,58,97,635 farmers received Rs 20,657.36 crore under the PM-KISAN's 18th installment for August-November 2024 period.

''The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by the Prime Minister to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers.

''Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal installments, into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode,'' he said.

A farmer-centric digital infrastructure has ensured the benefits of the scheme reach all the farmers across the country without the involvement of any middlemen, he added.

''Maintaining absolute transparency in registering and verifying beneficiaries, the Government of India has disbursed over Rs 3.46 lakh crore in 18 installments since inception. During the release of the 18th installment of PMKisan, over 9.58 cr beneficiaries received the benefit of the scheme,'' Thakur said.

Answering a separate question, he informed that the recoveries from ineligible farmers marked due to income tax payee, higher income groups, government employees etc. have been initiated by the concerned state governments.

''A total of Rs 335 crore has been recovered from the ineligible beneficiaries so far across the country,'' the minister said.

In reply to another query, Thakur said, ''Presently, there is no proposal under consideration to expand the scheme to tenant farmers''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024