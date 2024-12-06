Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India to hike prices by up to 3 pc from January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:48 IST
JSW MG Motor India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January.

The price increase is a result of continuously rising input costs and other external factors, the automaker said in a statement.

''Our dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability remains a priority and drives us to improve our offerings continuously. In doing so, minor price adjustments are inevitable to offset the rising input costs,'' JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Satinder Bajwa Singh said.

While the company tries to minimise impact on customers, a marginal price increase shields it from inflationary challenges, he added.

