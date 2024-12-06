eBay Recognises Top Sellers for Global Exporting Excellence at Exporter of the Year Event

eBay, one of the world's largest online marketplaces, hosted its annual Exporter of the Year 2024 event in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 3 to 4. The event brought together 100 top sellers from Global Emerging Market regions, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, to celebrate their entrepreneurial spirit and global exporting excellence. As part of the two-day event celebrating eBay sellers, the Exporter of the Year 2024 award ceremony was held on December 4 at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. Among the participants, 24 eBay sellers were recognized for their outstanding growth performance and exceptional buyer experience. These accolades highlight their remarkable service excellence compared to millions of sellers across the Global Emerging Market regions. At the event, top sellers from eBay's global emerging markets connected with a vibrant global community made up of individuals and businesses, spanning diverse geographies, cultures, and languages. Their experiences reinforced how eBay's tools and support have enabled cross-border trade sellers to reach new customers and successfully expand their operations to international markets. The gathering also facilitated knowledge sharing, cross-border partnerships, and networking opportunities amongst top sellers, helping them better understand different market needs. Growing strength of Indian eBay sellers Many Indian sellers ranked among eBay's top 100 best-performing sellers, highlighting the strong global demand for inventory from the region. Out of the 24 awardees, six Indian sellers stood out, winning top honors in highly competitive categories such as Jewelry & Gemstones, Business & Industrial, Customer Service, and the main award, Exporter of the Year. Indian eBay sellers continue to excel in global commerce, with the top five best-selling categories in 2024 being Rings, Necklaces & Pendants, Loose Gemstones, Medical, Lab & Dental Supplies, and Books. These categories have attracted buyers globally, with the United States leading as the top buyer market, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Germany. This strong performance underscores India's pivotal role in connecting sellers to eBay's global customer base and fostering international trade. It's remarkable to see that the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in the Best Growth - Jewelry and Gemstone category all hail from India. Vikash Pareek from Gemsworld2014, the 1st place winner, credited his success to streamlining operational systems, implementing quality checks at every stage from production to delivery, and leveraging eBay's Promoted Listings tool extensively. Hiral Parikh, the 2nd place winner from Affyjewelry and Himanshu Shinh from Foreverdiamonds_us highlighted eBay's Authenticity Guarantee program and tools like eBay Live as key factors in building trust in the global market. Hiral Parikh shared that these programs have made selling high-end diamonds valued at $13K seamless for her. Mohmedraza Arifhusen Merchant from Marine_shop7, the 3rd place winner for Best Growth in Business & Industrial, Lokash Teli from 925silverpalace2012, the 1st place winner for Best Customer Service Excellence, and Amol Nagpal, the 3rd place winner for the main award Exporter of the Year, all agree that inventory and listing expansion are essential for thriving in global business. These strategies have been pivotal in attracting new customers, particularly from Australia and Germany. Vidmay Naini, General Manager, Global Emerging Markets at eBay commented, "At eBay, we are committed to connecting people and building communities as partners with our sellers –supporting and working together with them to showcase the potential of global ecommerce. The eBay Exporter of the Year 2024 event is a celebration of our sellers' success and an excellent opportunity for us to express our gratitude for their passion, innovation and dedication to entrepreneurship on eBay. We believe that success for us happens together. As we continue to see the power of cross-border trade through these sellers' journeys, especially as a tool to scale exporting businesses and create economic opportunity for all, we are excited to keep empowering individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes to thrive on our platform, together with us." To find out more about becoming an eBay exporter, visit: export.ebay.com/en About eBay. Inc eBay is a global leader in e-commerce, operating marketplace platforms that connect millions of sellers and buyers across more than 190 markets worldwide. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2023, eBay enabled more than $73 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

