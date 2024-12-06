Puducherry, Yanam, Karaikal declared as natural calamity affected areas after Cyclone Fengal

The Puducherry government has declared the regions of Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal as "natural calamity-affected areas" due to the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal. The order was issued by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on December 5.

According to the notification shared by the Union Territory's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, the declaration will remain in effect until June 2025. "The Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry are hereby declared as natural calamity-affected areas for the Fasli Year 1434, commencing on July 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2025, on account of the devastating damages caused by the cyclonic storm 'FENGAL' during November and December 2024," the order stated.

Earlier, on December 2, the Union Territory's government announced relief assistance of Rs5,000 for all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal. "Due to Cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48% more rainfall than expected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of Rs5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone," Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy told reporters.

"Additionally, heavy rainfall has damaged 10,000 hectares of crops in Puducherry. Therefore, we have decided to provide Rs30,000 per hectare to the affected farmers. Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The recent floods have also damaged 50 boats, and the government has announced a relief package of Rs10,000 for their repair," he added. Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30, striking the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. It remained stationary for six hours near the Union Territory, approximately 30 kilometres north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometres east of Viluppuram. (ANI)

