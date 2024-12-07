Rising Rajasthan Global Summit has potential to set new benchmark for state's development: Indian-American community leader

Ahead of a global summit in Rajasthan that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a prominent member of the diaspora community has welcomed the initiative, underscoring the state's potential to emerge as a leader in tourism, solar energy, mining and textile sectors for global investors.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit' from December 9 to 11 at the Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre (JECC) in Sitapura.

"This summit has the potential to set a new benchmark for Rajasthan's development," Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) President and New York-based social activist Prem Bhandari told PTI on Friday.

Bhandari described the summit as a "remarkable initiative" that would pave the way for a brighter future for the state, saying Rajasthan may well be the first state in India to take such a visionary step.

Bhandari highlighted Rajasthan's potential to emerge as a leader in tourism, solar energy and mining industries where the state already has a strong foothold. He further pointed to an opportunity in the textile sector, particularly in light of shifting dynamics in Bangladesh. "With established textile hubs like Bhilwara, Pali and Jodhpur, Rajasthan is well-positioned to seize the moment and become a national leader in textiles," Bhandari said.

He underscored the importance of Rajasthan's role in realising Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. "For this dream to come true, states like Rajasthan must harness their full potential," he said.

He said the summit would be a new dawn for investment and lauded the Rajasthan government's move to host the investment summit in its first year in power. Recalling similar events in the past, Bhandari noted that while summits in Rajasthan and other states showcased ambitious goals with multi-billion-rupee MoUs, only 10-15 per cent of these commitments materialised. He said these efforts often incurred substantial costs, yielding limited tangible outcomes.

However, Bhandari voiced strong confidence in the summit's potential success this time, primarily due to Modi's involvement and support. "With Modi's unparalleled global stature and personal interest, there's no doubt this summit will be a resounding success. His leadership inspires global trust, and international investors see his vision as a foundation for stability and growth," Bhandari said. He added that Modi's third term in office ensures stability, a critical factor for attracting global investments.

Bhandari also urged the Rajasthan government to align its efforts with Modi's vision by appointing capable officials to engage with investors and cultivate a pro-business atmosphere.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that there are immense possibilities of investment in Rajasthan and the summit will prove to be a milestone in accelerating the industrial direction of the state.

Sharma added that the summit will play an important role in bringing Rajasthan forward in various fields including mining, stone, education, medicine and automobile.

