Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas to open in Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's decision to open four new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state. "Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet has approved 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country. As per this historic decision, four new Kendriya Vidyalayas will also open in Uttarakhand," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.

The schools will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,872.08 crores approximately, providing education to 82,560 students and creating 5,388 permanent jobs, CM Dhami said. "On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Honorable Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for this decision. These schools will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,872.08 crores (approx.), which will provide quality education to 82,560 students and create 5,388 permanent jobs," CM Dhami said on X, adding that this initiative will not only set new dimensions of quality education in the country but will also pave the way for modern and accessible education in remote areas.

According to a press release issued by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the four new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Uttarakhand will open in Tehri Garhwal, Almora, and Pauri Garhwal districts. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Union Cabinet's decision to set up 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas and 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for the decision taken to establish 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas and 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Union Cabinet today. The Rs8,231.9 crore initiative will accelerate Modi Ji's vision to build a Viksit Bharat by contributing immensely to training more budding talents in world-class education. These new schools will serve as the cradle for millions of dreams." The Union Cabinet approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and the expansion of one existing KV. This expansion will provide educational opportunities to a larger number of students across the country. The cabinet also approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in districts that are currently not covered by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

These moves are expected to benefit around 82,560 students through the new KVs and 15,680 students through the new NVs. According to available data, a total of Rs 8,232 crore has been allocated for the establishment of these schools, with Rs 5,872 crore for the new KVs and Rs 2,360 crore for the NVs.

The opening of these schools will also create around 6,700 job opportunities, including 5,388 regular posts for KVs and 1,316 posts for NVs. This will contribute to employment while strengthening educational infrastructure across India. Nearly all the new KVs and NVs have been designated as 'PM Shri' schools. The new KVs and NVs will be distributed across several states. In the case of KVs, Andhra Pradesh will receive eight, Madhya Pradesh 11, and Uttar Pradesh five, among others. For NVs, Arunachal Pradesh will receive eight, Assam six, and Telangana seven, as part of this nationwide expansion effort. (ANI)

