J-K: Army pays tribute to Rifleman Jaswinder Singh who sacrificed his life in line of duty

"Chinar Corps regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of Rfn Jaswinder Singh while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and is committed to their support," read the post.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 09:56 IST
Indian Army shares post on X (Source/@adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army paid tribute and offered their condolences to braveheart Rifleman Jaswinder Singh who laid down his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to its official handle, the Indian Army posted on X, "General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and All Ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Rifleman Jaswinder Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Indian Army offers its deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," read the post. In another post, the Army's Chinar Corps expressed deep regret over the untimely and unfortunate demise of Rifleman Singh while on operational duty

"Chinar Corps regrets the unfortunate and untimely demise of Rfn Jaswinder Singh while on operational duty. In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and is committed to their support," read the post. Earlier this week, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police launched a massive cordon and search operation after an Army jawan was attacked by terrorists at Tral in the Pulwama district.

An Army jawan was injured after terrorists opened fire on him on Wednesday in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama, official sources said. According to sources, the jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources later confirmed that his condition was stable, and the area had been cordoned off by security forces. (ANI)

