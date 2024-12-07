Left Menu

Kerala govt hiked electricity tariffs to 'benefit Adani': Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused the Kerala government of hiking the electricity tariff to benefit ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani by bringing it into the power purchase system in the state.Chennithala alleged that the long term power purchase agreement signed during the UDF administration in 2016 to buy electricity at rates below Rs 5 per unit was cancelled during the LDF rule to facilitate the entry of Adani into this system.The Kerala government had on Friday announced a 16 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs for the 2024-25 financial year, effective from December 5.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-12-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 10:34 IST
Kerala govt hiked electricity tariffs to 'benefit Adani': Cong leader Ramesh Chennithala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday accused the Kerala government of hiking the electricity tariff ''to benefit ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani'' by bringing it into the power purchase system in the state.

Chennithala alleged that the long term power purchase agreement signed during the UDF administration in 2016 to buy electricity at rates below Rs 5 per unit was cancelled during the LDF rule to facilitate the entry of Adani into this system.

The Kerala government had on Friday announced a 16 paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs for the 2024-25 financial year, effective from December 5. An additional hike of 12 paise per unit is set to follow in the 2025-26 financial year.

The Congress leader said this move of the government makes it clear that it was hand-in-glove with the power producing companies, especially Adani.

''Adani is the biggest beneficiary of this move. This decision of the government is aimed at bringing Adani into the power purchasing system in Kerala,'' he claimed.

He said that now the government was buying electricity at rates between Rs 10 to Rs 14 per unit.

Chennithala also alleged that some of the members of the electricity regulatory commission that cancelled the long-term contract were persons close to the CPI(M).

The latest tariff hike is the fifth such increase under the Pinarayi government's tenure since it came to power in 2016.

State Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty had on Friday said that the tariff increase was minimal and will not affect the household budgets of common people.

The tariff hike applies to all consumers using more than 40 units of electricity per month with a connected load exceeding 1,000 watts.

Fixed charges for both single-phase and three-phase connections have also been increased.

Following the decision to hike power tariffs, the Congress announced a massive protest against the same.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran had described the decision to hike electricity rates as ''extremely unfair and condemnable.'' The KPCC chief had also said that District Congress Committees will organise a flaming torch rally across the state on Saturday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024