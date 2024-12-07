Central Team Assesses Tamil Nadu Cyclone Damage Amid Financial Aid Boost

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team has conducted an assessment of the flood damage in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district caused by Cyclone Fengal. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned a sum of 944.80 crore to Tamil Nadu as part of the central contribution from the State Disaster Response Fund, aimed at assisting those affected by the storm.

Cyclone Fengal struck on November 30, hitting Puducherry and Tamil Nadu's shores. It lingered near the Union Territory for six hours, approximately 30 kilometers north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometers east of Viluppuram. The Ministry stated that further financial aid from the National Disaster Relief Funds would follow the evaluation of Inter-Ministerial Central Teams' reports.

The Home Ministry confirmed that once the assessment reports are filed, additional assistance will be sanctioned to states ravaged by disasters, following standard protocol. This year, over Rs 21,718.716 crore has been distributed to 28 states, encompassing funds from State Disaster Relief, National Disaster Relief, and mitigation sources.

Besides financial aid, the central government has provided logistical support, deploying NDRF, Army units, and Air Force resources to affected regions. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an immediate release of Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund to expedite rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)