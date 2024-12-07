Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2025: Merging Tradition with Modernity and Sustainability

Uttar Pradesh prepares for the Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced facilities for devotees, including floating jetties and world-class accommodations. The government introduces an e-rickshaw booking system to ensure eco-friendly transportation. The event promises to be a significant step towards sustainable tourism, accommodating 45 crore visitors from 75 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spearheaded a comprehensive review with officials at Prayagraj's Circuit House, focusing on preparations to ensure a successful event. The Mahakumbh, commencing with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and concluding on Mahashivratri, February 26, 2025, is set to witness a blend of tradition and modernity.

The government is prioritizing superior facilities for devotees, such as constructing a unique floating jetty at the Sangam for comfortable bathing experiences and clothing changes, alongside deploying specialist medical personnel. Among these advancements, a near-complete 100-bed hospital at Mahakumbh Nagar's Parade Ground exemplifies the commitment to health and safety.

Beyond health services, the state aims to provide luxury accommodations through world-class tents in categories ranging from Villas to Dormitories in Prayagraj, combining comfort with affordability. Anticipating 45 crore attendees across 75 nations, the government has launched an eco-friendly initiative, an app-based e-rickshaw booking system starting December 15, to minimize carbon emissions. This 'Green Mahakumbh' initiative supports sustainable tourism, a pioneering aspect of the 2025 Mahakumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

