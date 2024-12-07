Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on December 15, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. The visit includes attending the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics and dining with commanders who have played crucial roles in anti-Naxal operations.

On December 16, Shah's schedule includes meeting families of martyrs, visiting a designated camp, and participating in a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) meeting in Raipur. Deputy CM Sharma addressed recent violence, condemning the killing of an Anganwadi worker in Bijapur, and emphasized rehabilitation of former militants into the mainstream.

Deputy CM Sharma highlighted the wrongful nature of violence, stressing that thousands of villagers have been innocent victims. He mentioned successful examples from Assam, where former militants have transitioned to political roles like MLAs. Sharma stated that individuals making positive social contributions are being engaged instead of those using violence.

Sharma added that besides Naxalism, other noteworthy individuals with achievements in politics and social fields have been invited. The visit is part of a series of meetings, where Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also converse with Amit Shah on December 13 and 14, discussing anti-Naxal strategies and developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)