Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on December 15, attending the Bastar Olympics closing ceremony and meeting anti-Naxal commanders. The next day includes meetings with martyrs' families and addressing LWE issues in Raipur. Chhattisgarh leaders condemn recent Naxalite violence and focus on rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma (Photo/@vijaysharmacg). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on December 15, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma. The visit includes attending the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics and dining with commanders who have played crucial roles in anti-Naxal operations.

On December 16, Shah's schedule includes meeting families of martyrs, visiting a designated camp, and participating in a Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) meeting in Raipur. Deputy CM Sharma addressed recent violence, condemning the killing of an Anganwadi worker in Bijapur, and emphasized rehabilitation of former militants into the mainstream.

Deputy CM Sharma highlighted the wrongful nature of violence, stressing that thousands of villagers have been innocent victims. He mentioned successful examples from Assam, where former militants have transitioned to political roles like MLAs. Sharma stated that individuals making positive social contributions are being engaged instead of those using violence.

Sharma added that besides Naxalism, other noteworthy individuals with achievements in politics and social fields have been invited. The visit is part of a series of meetings, where Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also converse with Amit Shah on December 13 and 14, discussing anti-Naxal strategies and developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024