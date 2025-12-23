Left Menu

CRPF Expands Forward Operating Bases to Strengthen Anti-Naxal Operations

The CRPF has intensified efforts against Naxalism by setting up 229 Forward Operating Bases across six states since 2019, aiming to curtail Naxal influence by March 2026. These bases, part of a national strategy including security and development measures, have significantly reduced violence in affected regions.

23-12-2025
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to dismantle Naxalism, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has established 229 Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) across six Naxal-affected states from 2019 to the present. This initiative aligns with the central government's target to eradicate the left-wing extremism menace by March 2026.

The FOBs form a crucial element of the government's security framework to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE) across key regions. These bases, set up by CRPF and other central armed police forces, are strategically located in remote, forested, and historically insurgency-prone areas previously dominated by Naxal forces. This year alone, the highest number of FOBs, 59, were established, with Chhattisgarh leading with 32 bases.

FOBs not only extend the reach of state security into remote areas, restricting Naxal mobility, but also support the implementation of development projects. Their establishment has led to a decline in Naxal activities, improved coordination with local police, and better oversight of infrastructure and welfare projects. This expansion, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has significantly reduced the impact and spread of Naxalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

