Uttarakhand CM Dhami Champions Cultural Heritage at Ukhimath Temple Visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to the revered Ukhimath Omkareshwar temple in Rudraprayag district on Saturday. There, he engaged in prayers for the state's prosperity and participated in the traditional Pandava dance, underscoring the necessity of collective efforts to safeguard and celebrate Uttarakhand's rich cultural legacy.

During his address, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to the electorate for their support in electing Asha Nautiyal in the recent by-elections, revealing that numerous development initiatives in the Kedarnath region are underway, with more announcements for Ukhimath poised for execution. Referring to the catastrophic events in the Kedar Valley, Dhami assured that significant reconstruction projects have received approval.

The Chief Minister spotlighted the ambition to establish Rudraprayag as an exemplary district, acknowledging the contribution of women in the Kedar Valley to local product innovation and market reach. He voiced confidence that empowerment through local organizations and self-help groups would usher in a period of affluence and growth in the area.

Dhami revealed government plans to boost tourism with a focus on the winter Char Dham Yatra. He confirmed that comprehensive preparations would be in place, with a high-level meeting scheduled to ensure smooth facilitation, aiming also to create winter employment opportunities following the conclusion of the current Yatra.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitions for Uttarakhand, CM Dhami noted the state's first-place ranking in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals, as well as achievements in GST collection, GSDP growth, and youth employment. He announced forthcoming initiatives, including a new land law and temple beautification projects, concluding that the winter Char Dham Yatra is set to commence from Kedar this Sunday.

