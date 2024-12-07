Tamil Nadu Seeks Urgent Funding for Cyclone Fengal Relief
Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has called on the central government to release Rs 6,675 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to support victims of Cyclone Fengal. The cyclone has devastated 14 districts, necessitating immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts amidst declining central financial contributions.
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has implored the central government to urgently release Rs 6,675 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to assist those impacted by Cyclone Fengal. According to an official communiqué, the storm wreaked havoc across 14 districts, severely impairing both livelihoods and infrastructure.
During a media briefing, Thennarasu underscored the pressing need for adequate financial aid, asserting that the funds sought are vital for immediate relief and long-term recovery. He criticized the Centre for disbursing only Rs 944 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), arguing that this statutory allocation fails to specifically address the cyclone's devastation.
The minister highlighted a downward trend in central contributions to the SDRF, noting that although overall fund allocations have increased, the Centre's share has dwindled over the years. He raised concerns over delays in fund distribution, citing that the first instalment for the current fiscal year was postponed to December instead of the usual June. Thennarasu further bemoaned the state's unmet NDRF requests, revealing that last year, Tamil Nadu received a mere Rs 276 crore against a request for Rs 37,906 crore following Cyclone Mijam and heavy rains.
Given Cyclone Fengal's extensive damage, preliminary estimates indicate a need for Rs 6,675 crore in relief and reconstruction aid. Thennarasu stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin has already appealed to the Centre for financial support, and a team of central officials has surveyed the affected regions.
The minister called on the central government to expedite funding from the NDRF, emphasizing the critical necessity of swift financial intervention to aid affected communities and restore the ravaged districts.
