Himachal Pradesh SDRF Triumphs in National Rescue Competition

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has emerged victorious in the national 'Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue' (CSSR) competition, an event organized by the National Disaster Response Force in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Held from April 21 to 23, the competition simulated a multi-hazard earthquake scenario, challenging teams to secure sites and conduct search and rescue operations using advanced equipment. Himachal's team, composed of members from Shimla, Mandi, and Kangra, outperformed seven other state teams, including those from Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Despite being one of India's youngest disaster response forces, Himachal's SDRF improved its time from the North Zone competition and emerged first, ahead of Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh. The triumph underscores the team's commitment to improving their capabilities with robust training and equipment.

