Uttar Pradesh Prepares for a Grand Mahakumbh 2025 with New Pilgrim Facilities

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh has unveiled extensive pilgrim facilities, including 100 public shelters totaling 25,000 beds. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated these shelters, promising accessibility and comfort. A computerized lost and found center is also established to ensure a safe and organized experience for attendees.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In preparation for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government is prioritizing pilgrim amenities, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating 100 public shelters, totaling 25,000 beds, in the fair area. A computerized lost and found center has also been established, enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Highlighting the need for adequate facilities for the influx of visitors, CM Yogi stated that pilgrims and saints traditionally face challenges when staying in open areas during cold weather. The newly established shelters aim to provide safety and comfort to all, outfitted with modern amenities, including mattresses, clean sheets, and separate restroom facilities for men and women.

Efforts have been made to ensure cleanliness, secure drinking water, and 24/7 security in the shelters, while maintaining affordability. A nominal fee system has been introduced, with options to pay via cash or digital methods. This initiative targets pilgrims who may otherwise be unable to afford other accommodation options, making their stay economical and safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

